The viewership numbers are in for the December 1st episode of SmackDown from Brooklyn, New York.

According to WrestleNomics, the program was watched by 2,044,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.59 in the 18-49 demographic. This is significantly up from last week’s show, which was preempted from FOX to FS1 due to the holidays and was well below a million viewers. The blue-brand still faced some stiff competition as they were running head-to-head against the PAC-12 college football championship game on ABC.

SmackDown saw Randy Orton officially sign to the brand, and set his eyes on Roman Reigns and the Undisputed Universal Championship. Also on SmackDown was Grayson Waller battling Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley facing off against Butch.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to give you weekly viewership updates on all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.