– Jacob Henry was among those backstage at the WWE SmackDown show this week.

– Chelsea Green’s vignette promoting the Dumpster Match against Michin for next Friday night was planned even before the first one received rave reviews. They were both filmed at the same shoot.

– MVP’s business card for his AEW debut read “HURT SYNDICATE” on it.

– Kofi Kingston is going to do a rare independent appearance at Ego Pro in Illinois on October 5. Proceeds from the show go to Navarro Farm.

(H/T: Fightful Select)