WWE SmackDown Bar Fight Photos & Videos, Bar Location, Sheamus’ Bartender, More

The first-ever WWE SmackDown on FOX Bar Fight took place as the main event of tonight’s episode. The match saw Jeff Hardy defeat Sheamus.
WWE filmed the Bar Fight ahead of tonight’s show, at an establishment called Irish Shannon’s Pub on Church Street in Orlando, Florida.
The match saw Sheamus’ personal bartender get involved and attack Hardy shortly before the finish. The bartender was played by indie wrestler Vinny McParland, known as Vinny Mac. He’s the same person who appeared on the July 3 SmackDown episode as Sheamus’ bartender.
SmackDown featured two pre-recorded segments that saw WWE Hall of Famer JBL hype the Bar Fight, including the opening video package.
It’s believed that the Bar Fight is the end to the feud between Hardy and Sheamus.
Below are several shots from tonight’s Bar Fight:
Here. We. Go.#BarFight #SmackDown @WWESheamus @JEFFHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/Fe7Lgq76d4
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2020
CHEERS! 🍻#BarFight #SmackDown @WWESheamus @JEFFHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/TKh5o52SvP
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2020
👀 👀 👀 👀#BarFight #SmackDown @WWESheamus @JEFFHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/exGIHsRuMY
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2020
"I'll cleanse ya!!" – @WWESheamus #BarFight #SmackDown 🤢 🤢 🤢 pic.twitter.com/3cCnV5gYOf
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2020
🥁 🥁 🥁#BarFight #SmackDown @WWESheamus @JEFFHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/RjPD9WUHgZ
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2020
Love a good bar fight! @wwe #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/fTWTXB9hQr
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) July 25, 2020
A #CelticWarrior and #CharismaticEnigma walk into a bar. Then, this happened. ⬇️ #SmackDown @WWESheamus @JEFFHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/X1QyXF9bRP
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2020
😮 😮 😮 😮#SmackDown #BarFight @WWESheamus @JEFFHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/TYMn0m36Yq
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2020
.@JEFFHARDYBRAND takes down @WWESheamus in an EPIC #BarFight on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/a4JP9Xh8j9
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2020
