International viewers tuning into Friday Night SmackDown on Netflix were left confused when the broadcast abruptly cut off shortly after the show began. While many initially speculated that Netflix was experiencing technical difficulties, that is not the case.

Sources confirm that a power outage occurred at the venue in Riyadh, impacting WWE’s entire production setup—including the control room and the gorilla position. The unexpected loss of power temporarily shut down all production operations, rendering WWE unable to manage or transmit the live broadcast.

WWE is actively working to restore full functionality, but the disruption was caused by an internal venue issue rather than a problem with Netflix’s platform.

Additionally, fans should note that WWE halted in-ring action and show production during the outage. Therefore, international viewers are not missing any live content from the arena during the transmission interruption.

#SmackDown on Netflix is back up and running, and you’ll see it in its entirety! https://t.co/WdmwOtW7vx — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2025

(H/T: PWInsider.com)