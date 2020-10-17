– A new vignette for Bianca Belair aired on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX season two premiere. Belair was drafted to the blue brand in the 2020 WWE Draft this past week.

There’s no word yet on when Belair will make her blue brand in-ring debut, but she was praised by Triple H on tonight’s SmackDown Kickoff pre-show, and then by Corey Graves on the main SmackDown broadcast.

You can see the new vignette for Belair below:

– WWE has confirmed that next week’s SmackDown episode will be preempted due to the MLB World Series on FOX. As seen in the promo below, next week’s show will air on FS1. SmackDown will return to FOX on October 30.

