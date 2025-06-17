Updates continue to surface regarding the future of the WWE SmackDown time slot.

The past several months since the weekly blue brand Friday night prime time program moved to the USA Network, the show expanded to three hours per week.

Reports as recently as this week insisted that the future of the show would remain three hours, despite rumors a while back that the show would only temporarily be three hours before returning to the usual two hour format that was used for so many years.

In the latest update, the USA Network has announced that “The Rainmaker” original series will be premiering on the network on Friday, August 15 at 10/9c. This would cut into the third hour of SmackDown that week.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding the future of the WWE SmackDown time slot continue to surface.