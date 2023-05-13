The WWE Producers have been revealed for last night’s post-Backlash edition of SmackDown on FOX from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN, courtesy of Fightful Select. Dark matches can also be seen below, along with clips/photos. You can click here for our detailed recap of the episode. Below are producers and dark matches:

* Shawn Daivari produced the pre-show dark match that saw Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro defeat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

* Jason Jordan produced the post-show dark match that saw The Usos defeat The Street Profits

* Jason Jordan produced the post-show dark main event that saw RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retain over IYO SKY by pinfall

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament Triple Threat with AJ Styles taking on WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Rey Mysterio

* Chris Park produced the WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament Triple Threat with Sheamus, Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Adam Pearce produced Cameron Grimes’ squash win over Baron Corbin

* Michael Hayes produced the promo segment with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline

* Tyson Kidd produced Damage CTRL vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

* Shawn Daivari produced the Championship Celebration segment with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka

* Jason Jordan produced the WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament Semifinals match with AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley

OC vs LWO in the dark match prior to #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/wKAY6yWQ7f — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) May 12, 2023

Street profits vs Usos dark match. Yes please #smackdown pic.twitter.com/70HYWgYW0W — An Orange Sealion (@Orange_Sealion) May 13, 2023

Usos vs. Street Profits dark match we are EATING!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/5HKDOZmSFs — Nathan Johnson (@nathansmalls_13) May 13, 2023

Montez Ford with a People’s moonsault in the dark match against the Usos after #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/M6fY6Vd5L0 — Nathan Johnson (@nathansmalls_13) May 13, 2023

But the Usos ultimately picked up the win with a 1D. Incredible dark match.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0IIrzSIwjg — Nathan Johnson (@nathansmalls_13) May 13, 2023

Bianca vs iyo dark match. Home crowd gave her a good post show pop as she's still misted. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/myFXRPTpJg — An Orange Sealion (@Orange_Sealion) May 13, 2023

And now an Iyo Sky vs. Bianca dark match to end the night.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nxGsrBhpdF — Nathan Johnson (@nathansmalls_13) May 13, 2023

Also Bianca vs iyo pic.twitter.com/tnAE5Zct3z — Summer Dopey (@gamer_dopey) May 13, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.