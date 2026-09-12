WWE SmackDown officially has a new theme song.

During the September 11 episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that “Let ‘Em Know” by T.I. is now serving as the official theme for the weekly blue brand show.

The track is featured on T.I.’s Kill the King album.

“Let ‘Em Know” replaces “Neva Play” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring RM, which had previously served as the official SmackDown theme song.

Friday night’s show from Mexico City also featured a WWE Championship match between CM Punk and Sami Zayn.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 9/11/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.