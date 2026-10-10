WWE released several digital exclusive videos following the October 9 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, featuring R-Truth, Ricky Saints and Blake Monroe addressing their respective rivals.

In one of the videos, R-Truth delivered a warning to Damian Priest following their altercation on Friday’s show.

Truth acknowledged his reputation as the funny guy who makes people laugh, but made it clear that he has another side when someone pushes him too far. He explained that while others might take the high road, he prefers to go even lower when someone crosses the line.

Truth went on to promise that he intends to hurt Priest when the two square off on next week’s SmackDown.

Elsewhere, Ricky Saints continued his pursuit of the AAA Cruiserweight Championship, once again calling out Rey Fenix for another opportunity at the title.

Saints pointed out that he and Fenix are currently tied in their head-to-head series, insisting that their next encounter will end with him emerging victorious.

Finally, Blake Monroe addressed her recent victory over Giulia, which came during her in-ring debut on last week’s SmackDown.

Monroe took particular pride in sending Giulia head-first into the ring post during the match, a moment that ultimately helped secure her victory.

After labeling Giulia a sore loser, Monroe declared that she would be willing to give her one final opportunity to face “The Glamour.”

However, Monroe warned that another defeat would leave Giulia staring up at the stars, questioning why she ever decided to pursue her in the first place.

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