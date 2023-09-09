The preliminary viewership numbers are in for the September 8th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to SpoilerTV, the episode drew 1.969 million viewers, a drop from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.28 million. The scored a rating of 0.47 in the key demographics, which was also down from last week.

Despite the drop, SmackDown was the top-rated cable program for the evening. Full ratings will be out next week and generally show an increase in viewership. WWE’s flagship program Raw, will have stiffer competition as Monday Night Football begins this week.

Stay tuned.