According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.237 million viewers overnight, down from the previous week’s overnight number that did 2.499 million viewers.

SmackDown also saw a rise in the 18-49 demographic with a rating of 0.55, which was down from the 0.60 rating last week.

The show featured the final build for Saturday’s SummerSlam PPV event with appearances by John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Edge.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.