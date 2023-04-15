According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.135 million viewers overnight, a decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.291 million. They scored a rating of 0.53 in the key demographics, which was also down from last week but the show still finished first on network television.

SmackDown was going up against the NBA Play-In tournament, as well as its normal Friday night competition. The blue-brand saw the return of Shinsuke Nakamura, and the Usos challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to a tag team title rematch.

Final ratings will be out next week and usually show a viewership increase for WWE. For context, the final rating for the April 7th SmackDown ended up increasing to 2.468 million.

