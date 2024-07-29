The viewership numbers are in for the July 26th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to the PW Torch, the program drew 2,058,000 viewers and scored a 0.52 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down in both categories from the July 19th episode, which drew 2,313,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.65 in the key demo. SmackDown was head-to-head with the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics, which averaged 28.6 million viewers across multiple platforms. WWE only trailed the Olympics in the demo.

This edition of SmackDown was taped due to WWE being in Japan for an international tour. It featured top superstars like The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, LA Knight, Nia Jax, Bayley, and more in action. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.