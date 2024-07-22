The viewership numbers are in for the July 19th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to the PW Torch, the program drew 2,313,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.65 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down in both categories from the July 12th episode, which pulled 2,355,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.70 in the key demo. The event took place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska and was attended by 9,193 fans according to WrestleTix.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.