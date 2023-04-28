Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:

* WWE Draft round one

* Promo with The Usos and Solo Sikoa

* Butch vs. LA Knight

* WWE Draft round two and “TBD”

* Another segment listed as “TBD”

* WWE Draft round 3

* Sonya Deville vs. Zelina Vega

* Zelina Vega backstage segment

* Another “TBD” segment

* WWE Draft round 4

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defend against The Usos

