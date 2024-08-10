The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

The Friday, August 9, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK. drew 2.433 million viewers.

This is the highest viewership for the show since April, and marks a 21-percent increase compared to last week’s show, which drew 2.179 million viewers.

The 8/9 episode of the two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand prime time Friday night program was the post-SummerSlam episode, and featured the highly-anticipated return of “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns.

Friday’s episode scored 811,000 viewers in the 18-49-year-old demographic, up 19% from the prior week, which drew a 0.60 rating in the same demo.