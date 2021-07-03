According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.71 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 6.3 percent from the previous week’s number. They scored a rating of 0.4 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was also down, and marks the lowest demo rating since the company moved to FOX back in 2019.

Overall it was a down night for TV viewership as SmackDown was only second on the night to the Stanley Cup Finals between the Montreal Canadians and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.