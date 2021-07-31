According to SpoilerTV, yesterday’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.909 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 6.4% from the previous week’s show dropping them under two million for the tenth time this year. They scored a rating of 0.5 in the 18-49 demographic, which was number two for the evening behind the 2020 Olympics.

The program featured a huge contract signing that ended with WWE officially making John Cena vs. Roman Reigns their SummerSlam headliner. Finishing first in viewership and key demographics was the 2020 Olympics coverage, which pulled in a staggering 10.516 million people watching live.

Full ratings will be out on Monday .