The viewership numbers are in for the June 14th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to Programming Insider and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, SmackDown drew 1,959,000 viewers and scored a 0.52 in the 18-49 demographic. Both categories are down from the June 7th episode, which drew 2,207,000 viewers and scored a 0.61 in the key demo. WWE faced big competition as the blue-brand was up against Game 4 of the NBA finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics on ABC. The game drew 9,618,000 and scored huge with a 4.73 demo.

SmackDown took place from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland and was the go-home episode ahead of Saturday’s Clash at the Castle. The show was attended by 10,392 fans. Wrestling Headlines will continue to give you viewership updates on all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.