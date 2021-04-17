According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.997 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 11% from the previous week’s show. They scored a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was good enough for number two on the evening behind Shark Tank and Blue Bloods. This was the fallout edition of the blue-brand following last weekend’s WrestleMania 37 pay per view.

Overall the program finished eighth in total viewership behind Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, and Dateline NBC. Blue Bloods won the night with just under seven million fans watching.

Full ratings will be out on Monday and have tended to show growth from the overnight number. We’ll keep you updated.