According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.147 million viewers overnight, down from the previous week’s overnight number that did 2.874 million viewers.

SmackDown also saw a drop in the 18-49 demographic with a rating of 0.60, which was down from the 0.65 rating last week.

The show featured Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor. Last week’s ratings were so high due to pre-season NFL games airing on local FOX stations.

Full ratings will be out on Tuesday.