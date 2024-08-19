The viewership numbers are in for the August 16th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 2,252,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.61 in the 18-49 demographic. Both of these numbers are up from the August 9th episode, which drew 2,269,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.64 in the key demo. However, SmackDown still finished first overall for the night in the key demo. The show took place from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida and was attended by 14,136 fans according to WrestleTix.

SmackDown featured Roman Reigns once again confronting The Bloodline, where The Original Tribal Chief was beaten down by its newest member, Jacob Fatu. It also saw the Street Profits defeat DIY in a tag team matchup to determine who the new #1 tag team title contenders are. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.