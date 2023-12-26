The viewership numbers are in for the December 22nd episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 2,108,000 average viewers, a 6% decrease from the December 15th episode of 2,240,000 average viewers. In the always important 18-49 key demographic it scored a 0.55, which is the same exact demo rating it did one week ago.

SmackDown featured AJ Styles battling it out with Solo Sikoa, as well as Kevin Owens battling Carmelo Hayes, Dragon Lee taking on Butch, and a new vignette of Karrion Kross teasing some sort of alliance. This week’s WWE programming will be “Best Of” episodes so that the superstars can be at home with their families for the holidays.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programs. Stay tuned.