According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.859 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 3.6% from the previous week’s episode. They scored a 0.5 rating in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was tied for #2 along with Dateline. The big news coming out of the blue-brand’s show was the return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who attacked Universal champion Roman Reigns.

Overall the program finished behind 20/20, Blue Bloods, Dateline, Emergency Call, and The U.S. Olympic Trials in total viewership. The U.S. Olympic Trials won the night with 4.240 million viewers.

Full ratings will be released on Monday.