Drew McIntyre will, in fact, be competing at WrestleMania 41 this year.

Despite small concerns about the status of “The Scottish Psychopath” for this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” he has been confirmed for a new match that has now been confirmed for the show.

McIntyre, who has been wearing an eye-patch and undergoing eye examinations following a South of Heaven chokeslam from Damian Priest through the windshield of a car on WWE SmackDown, is in good enough condition to compete inside the squared circle at WWE’s biggest events of the year on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Thursday afternoon, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis officially announced Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest for WrestleMania 41.

It was not specified if the McIntyre-Priest bout will be taking place at WrestleMania 41 Saturday on 4/19, or WrestleMania 41 Sunday on 4/20.

We will keep you posted as additional information and match announcements for WrestleMania 41 continue to surface.

Make sure to join us here on 4/19 and 4/20 for the best live WrestleMania 41 results coverage on the world-wide web!