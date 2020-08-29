According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.181 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 0.8% from the previous week’s show. They finished #1 in the always important 18-49 demographic with a rating of 0.6. The final show before tomorrow’s Payback pay per view saw the return of Paul Heyman, who is now in the corner of Roman Reigns.

Overall the program finished fifth in total viewership behind Shark Tank, MacGyver, Dateline NBC. and Blue Bloods, which won the night at 2.908 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.