According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.166 million viewers overnight, a decrease of only 1% from the previous week’s overnight number. They scored a rating of 0.6 in the 18-49 demographic, which came in at #2 behind Shark Tank. The main event saw Daniel Bryan defeat Jey Uso in a steel cage matchup to earn a Universal title opportunity at Roman Reigns at Fastlane.

The program once again finished eighth overall in total viewership behind Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., The Blacklist, Dateline NBC, and Blue Bloods, which won the night with over six million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday, and have tended to show an increase from the overnight number. Stay tuned.