According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.618 million viewers overnight, up from the previous week’s overnight number that did 2.431 million viewers.

SmackDown also saw a drop in the 18-49 demographic with a rating of 0.5, which is up from the 0.4 rating.

The first hour of the show had 2.216 million while the second hour had 2.392 million. Full ratings will be out on Monday. It should be noted that some markets aired NFL preseason games instead of SmackDown, which is why the overnight ratings are so high.