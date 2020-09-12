According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.261 million viewers, an increase of 6.2% from the previous week’s show and the best overnight number the blue-brand has done since April. They scored a 0.6 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was once again #1 for the evening.

Overall the program finished fifth in total viewership behind 9/11 Remembered, MacGyver, Blue Bloods, and 20/20, which won the night with roughly 3.5 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.