The complete spoilers have surfaced following the taping of the November 6 episode of WWE SmackDown and Main Event.

Check them out below.

Gunther and Finn Balor segment: Balor lays out the Ring General in his normal/non demon gimmick.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Tama Tonga with the Kinshasa.

Women’s Tag Team Title Match: B-Fab and Michin (c) vs Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) ends in DQ/non-finish

Bayley appears and gets taken out by Jade Cargill before Charlotte Flair does a run-in to trade with Cargill.

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis cuts a promo. Invites Chelsea Green. He’s hyping up Green for her match against Liv Morgan at Crown Jewel. Green cuts a promo saying she doesn’t always believe in herself sometimes, but says she needs to beat Liv, or everything she said about her will be true.

Liv Morgan appears. Morgan asks Green if she needs a tissue, calls her a paper champion, etc.

Trick Williams backstage with Lil Yatchy getting interviewed; Cuts a promo on Damian Priest.

Nathan Frazer of Fraxiom vs. Damian Priest. Match is called off after Nathan Frazer gets whacked off the announcer’s table. Priest is declared the winner. Priest beats up Axiom before leaving.

Sami Zayn appears.

Sami cuts a promo about the Roman Reigns match at Crown Jewel. Jimmy Uso appears to confront him. Uso is unhappy about Zayn attacking Reigns on RAW. Zayn tries to explain to Jimmy why he had to attack Roman. Zayn says that Uso pulled the trigger to kick him out of the Bloodline. Jimmy says at Crown Jewel that Sami will get his a** beat. Sami wants 100% focused Roman at Crown Jewel, and he’ll probably get him.

946 appear and attack Jimmy Uso. A conflicted Sami Zayn watches and then walks off. Beatdown on Jimmy Uso continues, with Cruz Montana now in full 946 gear.

Kevin Owens defeats CM Punk. Punk hits a GTS, but Owens rebounds off the ropes and punches him with a fist wrapped in a chain to get the win. WWE Main Event spoilers Lola Vice defeats Lyra Valkyria

Otis defeats War Raiders’ Ivar

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(H/T: Jake Jeremy and F4WOnline)