Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, May 17, 2024 from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 5/17/2024



* QOTR: Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton: Jason Jordan & Molly Holly

* KOTR: LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga: Michael Hayes

* Cody Rhodes & Logan Paul contract signing: Shane Helms

* QOTR: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax: Jason Jordan & Jamie Noble

* DIY vs. Legado Del Fantastma: Shane Helms

* KOTR: Carmelo Hayes vs. Randy Orton: Jamie Noble

* WWE Speed: Tyler Bate vs. Apollo Crews: Nick Aldis

* Dark: Cedric & Ashante vs. The OC: Nick Aldis

* Dark: Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day: Molly Holly

* Dark: Kofi Kingston vs. Damian Priest: Molly Holly

(H/T: Fightful Select)