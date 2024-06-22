The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, June 21, 2024 from AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS (6/21/2024) * Jamie Noble produced the CM Punk, Paul Heyman and Bloodline opening segment

* Jason Jordan and Molly Holly produced the Bianca Belair vs. Michin vs. Chelsea Green Women’s Money In The Bank qualifier

* Jamie Noble produced the Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Tama Tonga Money In The Bank qualifier

* Shane Helms produced the LA Knight, Santos Escobar and Logan Paul segment

* Shawn Daivari produced the Kevin Owens vs. Andrade vs. Grayson Waller Money In The Bank qualifier

* Michael Hayes produced the Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa main event match

* Shane Helms produced the Street Profits vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson dark match

(H/T: Fightful Select)