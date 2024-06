The following producers worked the following WWE SmackDown matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, June 28, 2024 from legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS (6/28/2024) * Michael Hayes produced Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens & Randy Orton segment



* Jamie Noble & Molly Holly produced MITB Qualifier: Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae



* Shane Helms produced MITB Qualifier: LA Knght vs. Logan Paul vs. Santos Escobar



* Jason Jordan produced MITB Qualifier: Naomi vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Blair Davenport



* Michael Hayes produced Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony



* Nick Aldis produced WWE Speed: Xavier Woods vs. Nathan Frazer



* Nick Aldis produced WWE Speed: Xavier Woods vs. Andrade



* Jason Jordan produced Dark Match: Awesome Truth vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh, which was changed to Pretty Deadly vs. Awesome Truth



* Jason Jordan produced Dark Match: Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso, which was changed to Finn Balor vs. Jey Uso

(H/T: Fightful Select)