The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, June 7, 2024 from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 6/7/2024



* Bloodline Anointment Ceremony: Michael Hayes



* Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae: Jason Jordan & Molly Holly



* Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller: Jason Jordan



* Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles segment: Michael Hayes & Nick Aldis



* LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes: Chris Park



* Bayley, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven promo: Molly Holly

* Kevin Owens & Street Profits vs. Bloodline: Michael Hayes



* Dark: Tegan Nox vs. Blair Davenport: Nick Aldis



* Dark: Rey Mysterio vs. Carlito: Jason Jordan



* WWE Speed: Ricochet vs. Andrade: Nick Aldis



* WWE Speed: Andrade vs. Tommaso Ciampa: Nick Aldis