The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, June 7, 2024 from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY.
WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 6/7/2024
* Bloodline Anointment Ceremony: Michael Hayes
* Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae: Jason Jordan & Molly Holly
* Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller: Jason Jordan
* Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles segment: Michael Hayes & Nick Aldis
* LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes: Chris Park
* Bayley, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven promo: Molly Holly
* Kevin Owens & Street Profits vs. Bloodline: Michael Hayes
* Dark: Tegan Nox vs. Blair Davenport: Nick Aldis
* Dark: Rey Mysterio vs. Carlito: Jason Jordan
* WWE Speed: Ricochet vs. Andrade: Nick Aldis
* WWE Speed: Andrade vs. Tommaso Ciampa: Nick Aldis