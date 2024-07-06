The following producers worked the following WWE SmackDown matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, July 5, 2024 from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS (7/5/2024) * Men’s MITB segment: Jamie Noble



* Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell: Jason Jordan and Molly Holly



* Cody, KO, Orton promo: Jason Jordan



* Bayley vs. Piper Niven: Shane Helms



* Tag Titles: DIY vs. A-Town Down Under: Jamie Noble



* WWE Speed: Angelo Dawkins vs. Baron Corbin: Nick Aldis



* Dark: Tegan Nox vs. Blair Davenport: Nick Aldis



* Dark: IYO Sky vs. Naomi: Jason Jordan



* Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable: Jason Jordan

(H/T: Fightful.com)