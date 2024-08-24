The following producers worked the following WWE SmackDown matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, August 23, 2024 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS (8/23/2024) * Waller Effect with Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode



* LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar: Shane Helms



* Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi vs. Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn & Blair Davenport: Petey Williams



* Bloodline vs. Street Profits: Jamie Noble



* KO-dy Rhodes vs. A-Town Down Under: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode



* Dark Match: Kairi Sane vs. Liv Morgan: Nick Aldis



* Dark Match: Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre: Nick Aldis



* WWE Speed: Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY: Nick Aldis



* WWE Speed: Andrade vs. Pete Dunne: Nick Aldis

(H/T: Fightful Select)