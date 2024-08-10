The following producers worked the following WWE SmackDown matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, August 9, 2024 from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS (8/9/2024) * Street Profits vs. A-Town Down Under: Shane Helms



* Jade Cargill vs. Alba Fyre: Petey Williams



* LA Knight segment: Bobby Roode



* Andrade vs. Santos Escobar: Bobby Roode



* DIY vs. Pretty Deadly: Shawn Daivari



* Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa segment: Michael Hayes



* Dark: Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Angel & Berto: Nick Aldis



* Dark: Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane: Michael Hayes

(H/T: Fightful.com)