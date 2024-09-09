The following producers worked the following WWE SmackDown matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, September 6, 2024 from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS (9/6/2024)* Cody Rhodes-Solo Sikoa segment: Jamie Noble
* Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton: Shane Helms
* Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci: Abyss
* Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller: Bobby Roode
* LA Knight promo: Petey Williams
* Michin vs. Chelsea Green: Petey Williams
* Street Profits & DIY vs. Bloodline: Jamie Noble
* Naomi vs. Blair Davenport: Nick Aldis (WWE Speed)
* Indi Hartwell vs. Piper Niven: Nick Aldis (Dark Match)
* Kofi Kingston vs. Dominik Mysterio: Abyss (Dark Match)
* Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker: Abyss (Dark Match)
