The following producers worked the following WWE SmackDown matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, September 6, 2024 from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS (9/6/2024) * Cody Rhodes-Solo Sikoa segment: Jamie Noble

* Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton: Shane Helms

* Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci: Abyss

* Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller: Bobby Roode

* LA Knight promo: Petey Williams

* Michin vs. Chelsea Green: Petey Williams

* Street Profits & DIY vs. Bloodline: Jamie Noble

* Naomi vs. Blair Davenport: Nick Aldis (WWE Speed)

* Indi Hartwell vs. Piper Niven: Nick Aldis (Dark Match)

* Kofi Kingston vs. Dominik Mysterio: Abyss (Dark Match)

* Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker: Abyss (Dark Match)

