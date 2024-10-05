The following producers worked the following WWE SmackDown matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand show, which aired on Friday, October 4, 2024, from Nashville, TN.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS (10/4/2024) * AJ Styles promo and AJ Styles vs. Carmelo Hayes: Bobby Roode



* Dumpster Match: Michin vs. Chelsea Green: Petey Williams



* Bayley, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton segment and Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton: Shane Helms



* Tag-Team Title Ladder Match: Street Profits vs. DIY vs. Bloodline



* WWE Speed: Kairi Sane vs. Candice LeRae and IYO Sky vs. Candice LeRae: Nick Aldis



* Dark Matches: Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Los Garza, Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaisier, and Liv Morgan vs. Lyra Valkyria: Nick Aldis

(H/T: Fightful Select)