The following producers worked the following WWE SmackDown matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand show, which aired on Friday, September 20, 2024, from Sacramento, California.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS (9/20/2024) * Andrade vs. LA Knight: Petey Williams



* Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci: Abyss



* Kevin Owens promo: Michael Hayes



* Bayley & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton: Shane Helms



* Bloodline attack DIY: Michael Hayes & Nick Aldis



* Kevin Owens & Street Profits: Michael Hayes & Nick Aldis



* Dark: Baron Corbin vs. Karl Anderson: Abyss



* SPEED: Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven: Nick Aldis

