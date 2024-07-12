The spoiler lineup and some backstage notes for tonight’s WWE SmackDown at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts has surfaced.

Fightful Select is reporting the following spoiler match and segment lineup for the July 12 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX:

* Tiffy in the Bank celebration

* Michin vs. Nia Jax

* Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews & Angel & Berto

* LA Knight promo

* Tag Team Titles: DIY vs. A-Town Down Under

* Naomi vs. Blair Davenport

* Solo Sikoa promo

Additionally, WWE is expected to officially announce Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the WWE Universal Title for WWE SummerSlam 2024 on August 3 in Cleveland, Ohio.

For the Nia Jax vs. Michin bout, Ms. Money In The Bank 2024, Tiffany Stratton, is scheduled to accompany her to the ring and be in her corner at ringside during the bout. Bayley is set to do the same for Michin.

The DIY vs. A-Town Down Under rematch for the WWE World Tag-Team Championships is expected to feature interference from The Bloodline, which will lead to their segment on the show.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.