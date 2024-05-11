Next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is shaping up to be a big one.

During this week’s show in Wilkes-Barre, PA., several matches for the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments were announced for next week’s show.

On tap for the 5/17 episode of WWE SmackDown in Jacksonville, FL. is the WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul for their upcoming champion versus champion showdown at WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024.

Also scheduled for next week’s show is Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax, as well as Bianca Belair vs. Michin or Tiffany Stratton in Queen of the Ring tourney action.

Additionally, the winner of LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar will tangle with Tama Tonga in a King of the Ring tourney bout, as will Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes.

