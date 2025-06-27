A new report has provided further insight into the international broadcast issues that affected WWE SmackDown during its taping earlier today in Riyadh.

According to a report from Pwinsider, several matches were cut short due to the power outage that disrupted the event. The report did not specify which matches were impacted.

Talent was informed of the situation in real time. To fill the gap, Randy Orton engaged the live crowd, interacting with fans as his entrance music played. Roughly 25 minutes after the outage began, Cody Rhodes made his entrance and the screens came back on. Carmelo Hayes then appeared in street clothes, only to be hit with a Cross Rhodes. The entire disruption lasted over 30 minutes.

Despite the issues overseas, WWE SmackDown will air as scheduled tonight on the USA Network in the United States.