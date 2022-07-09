WWE has announced two matches for next Friday’s SmackDown from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Next week’s blue brand show will see SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan take on Natalya in a non-title match.

As noted at this link, this week’s SmackDown featured an altercation with Morgan, Natalya and Ronda Rousey. This led to Rousey defeating Natalya in singles action, and WWE announcing Rousey vs. Natalya for SmackDown.

Next week’s SmackDown will also feature Theory vs. Madcap Moss.

The Moss vs. Theory match was made after Moss watched Theory’s backstage interview with Kayla Braxton on this week’s show, where he talked about possibly cashing in on Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Moss told Kayla that Theory had a big MITB briefcase, but he thinks he can stuff the whole thing in Theory’s mouth, and he’d sure like to try.

Pat McAfee will also be back on SmackDown next week to continue the SummerSlam build with Happy Baron Corbin. McAfee had the night off this week.

For what it’s worth, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not being advertised for next Friday. The arena has Rhea Ripley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair advertised, but that was before Belair went down with an injury.

