— The NXT–TNA Invasion storyline is officially underway, and fans can expect more crossover appearances during this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

According to a report from Pwinsider, Mustafa Ali, Frankie Kazarian, Moose, and Mike Santana are all slated to appear at the upcoming NXT television tapings.

The storyline has centered on TNA talent clashing with the NXT roster, with the black-and-gold brand currently holding both the TNA World Championship and the Knockouts Title. Trick Williams claimed the TNA World Championship earlier this year by ending Joe Hendry’s reign, while Kelani Jordan won the Knockouts Title at TNA Victory Road after Ash By Elegance vacated the belt.

So far, the invasion has featured several familiar faces making surprise appearances, including former WWE stars the IInspiration (formerly The IIconics) and Matt Cardona.

— On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, the main event was marred by two major botches during Tiffany Stratton’s WWE Women’s Championship defense against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill. Cargill was busted open in the match, and the finish featured a pinfall mistake that drew plenty of attention.

As expected, Vince Russo had strong opinions on the matter. Speaking on his “BroDown” podcast, Russo reviewed the show and took aim at WWE, mocking the company for what he saw as a lack of true professionals. He said,

“I say that all the time. But one of my biggest pet peeves with wrestling—and I’m not going to say wrestling, I’m going to say WWE because I don’t watch AEW—one of my biggest pet peeves with WWE is when I watch this show, I’m not watching pros. I work with pros. I know what pros look like. I know how pros act. And I watch this show, and it’s amateur hour. I mean, it really is.”

“You’re watching wrestlers that would never be on a roster in major sports. They wouldn’t be on an NFL roster, an NBA roster; they’d be in the minor leagues. And here they are. And not only are they on the roster, but they’re in the main event. Yes. And I get that feeling all the time. I am not watching pros. I am watching people that want to be professional wrestlers. But the WWE knows they can get away with it with the USA Network.”

“You’re never going to see a change in this product with the same people there. And then freaking Michael Hayes has the balls to say on Unreal that God gives them this. How dare you insult freaking God like that, Michael Hayes? If God is giving you this creative, bro, how freaking dare you insult God like that?”

“And you know, guys, again, you know, ‘See, he’s old bitter Vince, you think I would be all over that.’ No. I mean, bro, that stuff happens, man. People mess up. Mistakes are made. But the referees—I don’t know how it is today—but Vince McMahon would have told the referee, even if Tiffy’s supposed to go over, if freaking Nia Jax’s shoulder is not down, you cannot count to three. And if her shoulder is down and she’s supposed to kick out and she doesn’t, that referee is supposed to count the one, two, three. The heat is never going to be on the referee in that case.”

“Here’s the interesting thing, guys. Let’s see if that referee is back on SmackDown next week. I mean, honestly, absolutely. It was just a bad position. The reason why I’m telling you guys this is: if she’s not on next week’s show, then she f’ed up, and the talent buried her. OK, if she is on next week’s show, then it definitely was on the talent.”

— AJ Styles is making it clear that the end of his in-ring career is approaching.

Speaking with ABEMA about WWE’s upcoming tour of Japan, Styles reflected on the opportunity and his future. He said,

“I honestly thought I may not be here in WWE, so getting the opportunity to come back is really awesome. Probably my last time as a performer going back to Japan. I’m really excited to get back. That means I’m going to hang them up. I’m not going to wrestle anymore. Soon I’ll retire, and I don’t think we’ll get back to Japan before I retire. I think that this is probably my last go in Japan as a performer.”

Styles has hinted at retirement several times in recent months. During WWE SummerSlam 2025 weekend, he admitted it could be his final appearance at the event, and earlier this month he revealed plans to retire within the next year.