WWE is rolling into “The Diamond City” tonight, just 24 hours before their highly-anticipated WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special featuring the WWE retirement match of “The Greatest of All-Time” John Cena.

With that in mind, the company has announced plans for a special John Cena tribute on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on the USA Network at 8/7c from Wilkes-Barre, PA.

From WWE.com:

SmackDown celebrates John Cena’s extraordinary career one night before his final match

Take a special look at John Cena’s incredible career just 24 hours before The Greatest of All Time competes in his final match against Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

SmackDown spotlights The Never Seen 17, tonight.

Cody Rhodes speaks before battling NXT Champion Oba Femi

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will address the WWE Universe one night before his match against newly crowned NXT Champion Oba Femi at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley reunite to take on Aleister Black and Zelina

Damian Priest has backup in his battle against Aleister Black and Zelina: his Terror Twin partner Rhea Ripley.

Priest recently fell in defeat to Black in a Last Man Standing Match after Zelina interfered, before Black blasted Priest in the face with a fireball.

With The Eradicator by his side, Priest will take on Zelina and Black in Mixed Tag Team action.

Which team will earn the win?

Alexa Bliss battles Lash Legend

After taking down WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane, Alexa Bliss will take on Lash Legend.

After Bliss defeated Sane, Legend and Nia Jax stormed onto the scene, attacking every Superstar in sight.

Who will earn a much needed win as Bliss and Charlotte Flair and Legend and Jax jockey for position in the women’s tag team division?

Ilja Dragunov defends United States Title against Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa will finally get his chance to face Ilja Dragunov for the United States Title.

Dragunov has been rebuking Ciampa, stating that he will not defend the title against “jackasses.”

Last week, The Mad Dragon successfully retained his title against Carmelo Hayes, albeit with some unwanted help from Ciampa.

This upset the United States Champion, who finally relented and gave Ciampa his match for the title.

After months of being denied, can Ciampa dethrone Dragunov?