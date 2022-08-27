The September 2 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped tonight at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, after this week’s SmackDown episode was taped. Next week’s show will be the go-home episode for WWE Clash at The Castle. You can click here for full spoilers for next Friday’s episode.

Below is a full non-spoiler match and segment listing for next week’s SmackDown on FOX:

* Karrion Kross makes in-ring debut vs. Drew Gulak

* Ronda Rousey’s “Final Judgment” segment with Adam Pearce

* Hit Row vs. Maximum Male Models

* Happy Baron Corbin issues an open challenge

* Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Viking Rules Match: The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day

* Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos host the Two Year Championship Celebration for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Plus appearances by The Street Profits, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Drew McIntyre, and others

