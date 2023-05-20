The May 26 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last night at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping. Below is the non-spoiler match and segment listing:

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Sheamus

* Raquel Rodriguez and a partner vs. Bayley and IYO SKY

* Cameron Grimes vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will discuss Asuka and Night of Champions

* LA Knight vs. Rick Boogs with The Street Profits on commentary

* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

* The KO Show with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa as the guests

* Plus appearances by Pretty Deadly, The Brawling Brutes, Hit Row, Baron Corbin, Scarlett, Mia Yim, and others

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.