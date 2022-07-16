According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1.976 million viewer overnight, a decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.025. The blue-brand did still top the night in the key demographics with a rating of 0.4

SmackDown was without top superstar and Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns. They finished behind their normal Friday night competition of 20/20, Blue Bloods, Shark Tank, Magnum PI, and S.W.A.T.

Full ratings will be out next week.