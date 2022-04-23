According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1.805 million viewers overnight, a significant decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.055. They scored a rating of 0.40 in the 18-49 demographic, which was tied for #1 on the evening.

The blue-brand had much stronger competition last night aside from their normal Friday night rivals as the first round of the NBA playoffs are ongoing. Full ratings, which usually revealing a slightly higher viewership number, will be revealed next week.

Stay tuned.